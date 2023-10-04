Revealed: What Sean Longstaff said to disconsolate Kylian Mbappe in Newcastle's Champions League dismantling of PSG

Newcastle goal-scorer Sean Longstaff has revealed what he asked Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after the Magpies' historic 4-1 win.

Newcastle thump PSG 4-1

Go top of Champions League group

Longstaff asks for Mbappe's shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies secured a famous Champions League victory at St. James' Park on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Longstaff, and Fabian Schar. After the match, where Lucas Hernandez's header proved to be a consolation for the visitors, local lad Longstaff was seen conversing with French World Cup-winner Mbappe and now he has revealed what their brief chat was about.

WHAT THEY SAID: When it was put to Longstaff that the TNT Sports cameras caught him asking a somewhat dejected Mbappe for his shirt, the midfielder burst out laughing.

After being asked how he beat his team-mates to that piece of memorabilia, he replied: "I think I was blocking him from the goal-kick, so I am going to try and get it for my little brother, so hopefully I will still get it."

This comes a day after Newcastle right-back Kieran Tripper said his son wanted to walk out with the French star rather than the 33-year-old for this clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are competing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and after matches with AC Milan and PSG, they are top of Group F with four points. Eddie Howe's men, who next play Borussia Dortmund, outthought and outfought Luis Enrique's side and now they are in a good position to get out of what has been dubbed as the 'group of death'.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle are back in Premier League action on Sunday away to West Ham, followed by Crystal Palace the following weekend, and then they take on Dortmund on October 25.