Revealed: How much Man Utd would have to pay to sack Erik ten Hag after woeful start to the season

Erik ten Hag reportedly has the backing of the Manchester United hierarchy despite their recent dire form - but how much would it cost to sack him?

Ten Hag under scrutiny at United

Has 20 months left on £9m-a-year deal

Sacking him would cost club £15m

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman has earned the unwanted record of steering the club to their worst start since 1961, but any decision to relieve him of his duties won't be without its financial implications. Should United decide to fire Ten Hag, The Athletic explains that the club would be forced to pay around £15 million ($18m) in compensation, owing to his £9m ($11m)-a-year salary and the 20 months left on his contract. That's greater than Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer's payout of £10m ($12m) two years ago but pales in comparison to the whopping £20m ($25m) paid to Jose Mourinho in 2018.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is, however, a significant amount, especially considering United's current financial situation. Away from the impending takeover at the club and falling cash reserves, The Athletic explains that United are currently hamstrung by financial fair play due to lavish spending in previous seasons. Therefore, any amount paid to Ten Hag and his backroom staff, as well as the compensation needed to bring a new manager in, would cause even further financial strain.

WHAT NEXT? These figures remain, for the moment, arbitrary, given that Ten Hag has been given the public backing of the board. Nevertheless, more dropped points against Fulham on Saturday will no doubt ramp up the pressure further on the Red Devils boss and test the club's resolve.