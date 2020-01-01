REVEALED: How Yanga SC will benefit from La Liga and Sevilla deal

The deal could see the Jangwani Street-based giants play build-up matches against the La Liga outfit during pre-season

have explained what exactly is entailed in the deal they signed with Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC).

La Liga, in conjunction with , entered into a historic strategic consultancy agreement deal that targets to help the record Tanzanian league champions transform in various development aspects.

The deal, signed in June in the presence of former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete and expected to run for three years, will see Yanga advised on management and activities with the fans, digital transformation, marketing and sales, economic control, digitalisation or international development.

La Liga regional manager Africa Juan Botella has told Goal in an exclusive interview that the partnership will help transform Yanga into a strong outfit and help enhance their true potential.

“La Liga, as an institution with a long remarkable experience in professional football, and Sevilla as one of the top international clubs, are interested in promoting football in Tanzania helping one of the most important clubs of the country in its transformation process enhancing its true potential,” Botella told Goal.

“La Liga and Sevilla will jointly offer its services to Yanga, providing it with their knowledge and expertise, with the aim of professionalising the whole club structure.”

Botella also confirmed the project which started immediately after the deal was signed in Dar es Salaam, will stand a chance for renewal after they carry out a review when it elapses.

“The project that starts now will take place for over three seasons [part of 2019/2020, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23], but it has a preliminary stage based on the priorities set by the Yanga, in which La Liga and Sevilla will carry out a review and recommendations for some strategic areas,” Botella continued.

Asked whether the deal will involve friendly matches between Sevilla and Yanga, Botella explained: “It would not be the first time Sevilla plays in Tanzania, as they did in 2019 against Simba.

“It is something not to be excluded but the agreement we have signed goes far beyond a match between both clubs. At this stage, no matches have been set but we do not close any door.”

In an earlier interview with Goal, Botella revealed why La Liga picked to support Yanga over their mainland rivals Simba SC.

“Yanga and Simba are the two top teams of the country so they both have a huge fan base,” stated Botella.

“Looking specifically at Yanga, the most awarded club in the country, we do not have to forget some of Yanga figures; it boasts a large community on social networks, they are not just numbers, but the level of engagement is huge.

“Just think that during the official presentation of the deal, after an hour of the streaming event, more than 3000 people were still connected to YouTube and continued to send messages of gratitude.

“They have 27 titles [with five wins across the last 10 years], four Tanzania FA Cups, five Cecafa Club Cups, and the club also has leading sponsors in their fields.”