Revealed: Harry Kane yet to say proper farewell to Tottenham team-mates as he opts for WhatsApp goodbye message

Alex Brotherton
HARRY KANE BAYERN MÜNCHEN 12082023Getty Images
Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich was so rushed that he said his Tottenham goodbyes via a WhatsApp group chat.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's will-he-won't-he transfer saga came to a conclusion on Saturday when he completed a £100 million ($127m) move to Bayern. However, the final stages of the deal happened so quickly that he didn't have time to say goodbye to his Spurs team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old striker left a farewell message in the squad's group chat as he was whisked away to Munich on a private jet on Friday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer doesn't want to leave a bitter taste in the mouth though. He apparently plans to return to London in the coming weeks to see his former team-mates and staff members at the club where he spent 19 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE?: Kane will be hoping his Bayern career picks up after a disappointing first day. Hours after signing his contract, the striker came off the bench as Bayern suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. He'll likely make his Bundesliga debut on Friday against Werder Bremen.

