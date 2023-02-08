Revealed: Bayern Munich did NOT pay any fee to sign Cancelo on loan from Man City

It has been confirmed that Bayern Munich did not have to pay any loan fee to take Joao Cancelo from Manchester City until the end of the season.

Bayern paid no loan fee for Cancelo

'Network' helped complete deal

Full-back completed shock switch from Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? More details surrounding Cancelo's loan switch to German champions Bayern Munich have emerged after the surprise January deal. The City full-back joined Bayern on a short-term loan deal on deadline day, and it has been reported they have the option to buy him outright for €70 million (£62m/$76m) in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has now confirmed to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk that no loan fee was required and explained why: "The fact that Cancelo worked without a fee is due to the network."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a loss of form in recent months, Cancelo had established himself as arguably the best in the world in his position, which is why City's decision to sanction a loan to an elite side such as Bayern raised more than a few eyebrows.

Cancelo insisted on completing the move in search of more regular playing time, while City boss Pep Guardiola echoed the same sentiment. However, it was reported at the time that the 28-year-old had fallen out with his manager as a result of his reduced minutes, prompting his move away. Guardiola once managed at Bayern, and with all parties aligned on the deal, it moved quickly.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? As expected, Cancelo has got off to a flying start in Germany, assisting on his debut, and will serve as a huge boost to Bayern's domestic and European campaign this season. The Portugal international is set to feature again when Bayern face Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.