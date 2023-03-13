Revealed: Meaning behind Arsenal players' clock celebration explained

It was the dressing room picture that had everyone talking. Just why did Arsenal pose for a photo with a replica of the club’s famous clock at Fulham?

Arsenal players celebrated in Craven Cottage changing room

Pictures emerged on social media soon after full-time

Fans had theories about what clock could have represented

WHAT HAPPENED? The picture emerged on social media soon after Sunday's 3-0 win at Craven Cottage, with several players posting it on their accounts.

It showed the squad together in the changing room all celebrating while gathered around the clock, which is a replica of the famous timepiece that used to sit on top of the famous Clock End stand at Arsenal's former Highbury stadium and now has pride of place at the Emirates.

WHY DID THEY DO IT? Several different theories started doing the rounds as to what the picture could mean, with many fans believing Mikel Arteta had used the clock during his pre-match team talk.

But, as first reported by the Daily Mail, GOAL has been told that it is in fact part of a wider plan by Arteta to make away dressing rooms feel much more like home this season.

Pictures of the Arsenal crest have been stuck all over away dressing rooms by club staff since the start of the campaign, while various photos of the squad and players have also been put up.

Sunday was the first time the replica clock had been used, however, and that's why the players wanted to take a photograph with it after the 3-0 victory which extended Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's away form has been excellent this season, winning 11 of 14 Premier League games on their travels. Sunday's win at Fulham was their fifth away London derby of the season. They have won all five without conceding a single goal. Arteta's league leaders have five away games left this season, including trips to Liverpool, Newcastle and title rivals Manchester City.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Sporting on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.