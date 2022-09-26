Eric Cantona has revealed that he offered to return to Manchester United as “president of football”, only to see that proposal snubbed by Ed Woodward.

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Frenchman, who spent five memorable years at Old Trafford as a player, had the backing of Sir Alex Ferguson when it came to filling a post that would have seen him dictate proceedings away from the field. However, he was knocked back by a board that continues to face fierce fan opposition – with the Glazer family once again facing calls to sell up and move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Last year, I proposed to the club to change their way. Ed Woodward is great at marketing but not great at football. United should have a chairman and then they should have a president of marketing and then a president of football, who is in charge of all the decisions in football. So I proposed to them that I should be president of football," he told The Athletic.

"I met him a few times. But they did not accept it! I still think me or somebody else, they should have somebody for football. It should be somebody from the club, who knows football and the club. But they did not want me to be the president of the club! They did not want me! And the fans have to know that I went and travelled to Manchester to give them the opportunity to succeed in the next decades. And they did not want it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cantona went on to reveal how his former boss supported his proposal: "First I met Sir Alex Ferguson, to say this to him and to know what he thought about it. And he thought it was a good idea. He introduced me to Mr Woodward. I felt guilty not trying to help this club to do better... They do not want it. That’s their choice. But I tried it."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Glazers are yet to put the Red Devils up for sale, but the likes of Michael Knighton – who has come close to acquiring the club in the past – and Sir James Ratcliffe – Britain's richest man – have expressed interest in holding takeover talks.