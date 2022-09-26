Republic of Ireland vs Armenia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as the Republic of Ireland welcome Armenia to face them at Aviva Stadium in a Group B1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Ireland vs Armenia date & kick-off time

Game: Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Ireland vs Armenia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD

Ireland squad & team news

With Scotland and Ukraine out of reach, it is a winner-takes-all fight to stay in the B tier next time out in the Nations League - and it is the hosts who have the advantage.

Ireland are a point ahead of Armenia heading into their final match of the tournament. A draw will be enough to keep them up - but will they play for one?

Position Players Goalkeepers Bazunu, Travers, O'Leary Defenders Coleman, Duffy, Doherty, Egan, Collins, O'Shea, Scales Midfielders McClean, Brady, Hendrick, Hourihane, Browne, O'Dowda, Cullen, Knight, Molumby Forwards Robinson, Obafemi, Parrott, Hogan, Ogbene

Armenia squad and team news

There is no getting away from cold, hard facts for Armenia - they either win or they are relegated to the C tier next time out.

It is going to be a tough ask, especially on a long road trip out to Ireland - but the visitors will still fancy their prospects as outsiders.