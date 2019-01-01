Reports: Yikpe set to ditch cash-strapped Gor Mahia for Yanga SC

If the Ivorian striker completes the deal, he would be the first player to leave the Green Army in the current season

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are reportedly close to signing striker Gislein Gnamien Yikpe.

Yikpe was signed by the Kenyan ( ) champions at the beginning of this season and it seems the towering Ivorian forward has decided to cross borders and join Yanga.

Reports indicate Yikpe is already in ready to pen a deal with the record Vodacom Premier League (VPL) champions. The transfer window for the Tanzania Mainland league was opened on December 16 and will run until January 15.

Gor Mahia had signed the striker from SC Gagnoa in July to replace Jacques Tuyisenge, who had left for Angola to join Petro Atletico, and it seems they have lost him even before the KPL season enters its mid-season break.

If the reports turn out to be true, Yikpe will be Gor Mahia's third player to cross the border and join a Tanzanian side. Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata are those who are playing for the reigning champions after ditching the Kenyan champions in the recent past.

Gor Mahia are experiencing financial problems given they lost their main sponsor before the current season began and Joash Onyango and Kenneth Muguna are the players who are understood to have asked to be released earlier in October.

Meanwhile, Yanga have confirmed the signing of Ditram Nchimbi from Azam FC. The striker was at Polisi Tanzania on loan but has now completed the move to the Dar es Salaam-based side.

Karibu sana Yanga SC Ditram Nchimbi pic.twitter.com/FcBUiH3ShO — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) December 19, 2019

Nchimbi has been in sensational form and scored against Sudan in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier. He was also part of the Kilimanjaro Stars squad which competed in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament in in 2019.

On October 3, Nchimbi scored a hat-trick as Polisi Tanzania secured a 3-3 draw against Yanga.