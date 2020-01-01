Reports: Simba SC fire four officials after back-to-back defeats

The Jangwani giants have reportedly sent four officials packing after they had lost their second straight match in the top-flight

Simba SC have moved to fire four members of the team after they suffered two defeats in a row in the Mainland .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who were looking unstoppable when the 2020-21 campaign started, have now lost two matches in a row - a 1-0 defeat against Prisons before falling to Ruvu Shooting by the same margin two days ago.

According to Sokaletu, four members of the team – team manager Patrick Rweyemamu, keeper trainer Mwarami Mohamed and media officials Ally Shatry ‘Bob Chico’ and Jacob – have been shown the exit door.

The sports online has further revealed while the first two have been fired because of the team’s poor displays, the other two from the media section have been let go because they have a relationship with former CEO, Senzo Mazingiza, who left to joins rivals Yanga SC.

On Wednesday, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he is yet to come to terms with the team’s two consecutive defeats in the top-flight.

“First of all, I want to apologise for the two losses in a row to the Simba family and it is very hard for us to digest,” Vandenbroeck said as quoted by Daily News. “If you look at the game, we missed some aggressiveness in the first half which was not our usual level of play.

“The second half was much better as we took some risks but in total, we were not efficient enough to take good results today [Monday]. It hurts all of us.

“At this point, it is very difficult to point out what is the problem and if I have to analyse everything, it is something which I cannot share with the members of the media.

“According to the way we pushed in the second half, I do not think match fitness is the problem to point at. I think the question is what we have available in the striking position which made me play with a false number nine.”

The defeat against Shooting saw Simba surrender third spot in the 18-team table as they dropped to fourth while their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) who are still unbeaten, moved to second behind table-toppers Azam FC.