Reports of Arsenal bid for £35m Berge rubbished by Sheffield United

There had been suggestions that the Gunners have moved for the Norway international, but Paul Heckingbottom insists that is not the case

Reports of Arsenal tabling a bid for Sander Berge have been rubbished by interim Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, with the Blades yet to receive any offers for a player with a £35 million ($50m) release clause.

There have been suggestions that interest in the Norway international from Emirates Stadium is being stepped up, with a £17m ($24m) approach made from north London.

Heckingbottom insists that is not the case, with there still no substance to the rumours that continue to link a talented 23-year-old midfielder with the Gunners, Liverpool, Everton and Aston Villa.

What has been said?

Quizzed ahead of a Premier League meeting with Newcastle as to whether any bids for Berge have been knocked back, Heckingbottom has told Yorkshire Live : "No, no offers.

"We know how things work.

"If there is anything happening for our players it's bubbling away behind the scenes until [transfer] windows open and things can possibly happen, but it is all paper talk.

"Most of the questions you get asked about possible targets never, ever comes to fruition. Ninety-odd percent of it will never surface.

"At the minute it is all just rumour and speculation. We've had no bids for our players."

Why is Berge in demand?

Sheffield United broke their transfer record to acquire Berge from Genk for £22 million ($31m) in January 2020.

He caught the eye as the Blades secured a top-half finish in their first campaign back in the big time.

The going has proved tougher this time around, however, with relegation back to the Championship confirmed with just 20 points taken from 36 games.

Berge has proved to be a big miss through injury, with just 16 appearances taken in across all competitions.

He has returned from a hamstring problem that required surgery over recent weeks, but sat out 21 games between mid-December and early May.

His ability remains without question, despite the fitness setbacks, and a deal is expected in the summer window as the Blades prepare for life back in the second tier of English football.

