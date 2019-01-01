Reports linking Justin Shonga from Orlando Pirates to Simba SC gain momentum

The 22-year-old forward continues to be linked with a possible exit from Pirates, and Simba SC appear to be strong favourites to land his signature

striker Justin Shonga could be on his way to Tanzanian giants Simba SC if media reports are anything to go by.

The Zambian marksman has been with the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, and speculation is rife that he could be leaving the club.

Simba SC made a name for themselves when they reached the quarter-finals of the Caf last season.

It remains to be seen if Pirates would agree to sell Shonga, who has been one of their top players over the last two years.

Despite his brilliant start to the 2018/19 season, Shonga experienced the wrath of the Pirates supporters for not converting many goalscoring chances.

He found the back of the net six times in 29 league games for the Sea Robbers.

Shonga's season saw him bag 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last season, including four in eight Caf Champions League matches.

He also contributed eight assists in all competitions, which isn't a bad record looking at the fact that Thembinkosi Lorch had a brilliant season upfront.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Spanish outfit , but just like with the Simba reports, neither camp has been able to confirm the reported interest.

While the reports continue to link Shonga with a possible move away from Pirates, the club recently rubbished the news when Goal contacted Floyd Mbele for comment.

However, Marshall Munetsi moved to French outfit Stade de recently, which Mbele denied any knowledge of until the club confirmed the player's transfer.

Should Shonga eventually leave Pirates for Simba, he would become the second player to leave the for the Tanzanian club.

In 2017, loaned out Michelle Katsvairo to Simba, but the Zimbabwean's stint was cut short as he was released before the expiry of his loan contract.