Reports: Kariobangi Sharks ace Duke Abuya signs for Yanga of Tanzania

Sources in Tanzania indicate that the midfielder has agreed on a two-year deal with the Tanzanian side

attacking midfielder Duke Abuya has reportedly signed for Yanga of .

Abuya is said to have signed a two-year deal with the Tanzanian giants and is expected to land in Dar es Salaam soon in order to be unveiled officially as part of the Yanga team.

According to Global Publishers, Abuya has agreed on contractual terms with Yanga’s coach Zahera Mwinyi and is alleged to be ready to serve the former Tanzanian champions in the next two seasons.

“Abuya has agreed with (Zahera) Mwinyi to join Yanga for the next two years and will be part of the team as for the next season. Abuya is a good player who scored against us when Kariobangi Sharks defeated Yanga in this year’s Super Cup Competition,” a source privy to the development told Global Publishers.

Abuya was the hero as he scored twice when ’s Sharks eliminated Yanga with a 3-2 scoreline to book their semi-final slot in the Super Cup tournament held in Tanzania in 2018.

Kariobangi Sharks went on to win the Cup after beating fellow Kenyan ( ) rivals 1-0 in the final.

Abuya has scored two goals so far for Kariobangi Sharks in the league.

Earlier reports had indicated that Mwinyi is also interested in signing Harambee Stars and Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo alongside Abuya’s club teammate Harrison Mwendwa.

Yanga have won the Tanzanian league 27 times and are currently on top of the Tanzanian league table with 77 points from 33 matches.