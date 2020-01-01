Reports: Harambee Starlets' Shikobe, Bundi follow Kaari to Yanga Princess

Tanzanian leagues - both for men and women - have recently attracted Kenya's talents after Bolton Omwenga, Joash Onyango and Bertha Omita signed deals

Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe and her counterpart Janet Bundi have reportedly joined Yanga Princess.

The duo has made the rumoured moves just a few days after Harambee Starlets full-back Wincate Kaari had joined the Tanzanian Women side.

With Kaari's move already confirmed by Yanga Princess, Shikobe and Bundi will have to wait for the procession of their International Transfer Certificates (ITC) to formalise the said transfers.

Initially, Bertha Omita had signed a deal with Simba Queens although her club Kisumu Starlets were not keen to let the forward cross the border and sign for the Tanzanian champions.

“Harambee Starlets have registered stellar performances and as a result, our players are being scouted internationally. Our target is to qualify for the 2021 African Women Nations Cup [AWCON] and 2023 Women World Cup,” Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa told NTV on Friday.

Should Shikobe and Bundi complete the moves, it would mean five Kenyans have joined Tanzanian clubs in 2020. Omwenga was signed by Biashara United whereas Joash Onyango joined Simba SC.

Meanwhile, Young Africans (Yanga SC) used $400,000 (TSh924M) to acquire new players in the Mainland Premier League August transfer window.

Mwanaspoti - with reports from an unnamed Yanga official - claim the new players will also enjoy huge salaries compared to the ones who were released.

The 27-time Premier League champions signed 12 players and have now a playing unit consisting of 27 players. The publication reports that Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda - both from AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo - were the most expensive of the stars that were signed.

Tonombe and Kisinda impressed during the match against Aigle Noir of Burundi – and the latter indeed scored one of the two goals at the Wiki ya Wananchi celebrations at the Benjamin William Mkapa Stadium. It is understood Yanga splashed TSh250,000 million on the pair.

Carlos 'Carlinhos' Fernandes from Petro Atletico of Angola, former star Yacouba Sogne and Ghanaian Michael Sarpong are understood to have also cost the club a considerable amount of money.

Going by the number of foreigners they have signed, it means Yanga still have two slots to accommodate non-Tanzanians remaining.

It has been reported Timu ya Wananchi would fill the void with a foreigner in the next transfer window whereas the remaining slot will be given to the new coach Zlatko Krmpotic to bring a player of his choice.