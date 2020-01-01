Reports: Azam FC set to part ways with Zimbabwean striker Ngoma

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have reportedly agreed to let go of one their strikers ahead of the new season

Azam FC have reportedly reached an agreement to release their lead striker Donald Ngoma.

According to Sokaletu, the Zimbabwean star, who joined the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ from Young Africans (Yanga SC) at the start of the season, has been allowed to leave when his short-term contract comes to an end.

A source, who did not want to be named, confirmed the club was waiting for the arrival of coach Aristica Cioaba, to make a decision on whether the player will stay for another season or not, and the Romanian has given the green light to release him.

“Both parties have agreed to part ways and thus the player will leave Azam, he will not be extending his contract,” the source told Sokaletu.

Ngoma was among the seven foreign players in the Azam squad and is yet to report to owing to the lockdown being experienced in Zimbabwe.

Last week, Azam managed to secure the services of their defender Nicolas Wadada ahead of the Mainland which resumed on Saturday.

Wadada had relocated to his native Uganda and with the country still serving the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, getting the player back to Dar es Saalam was not an easy task.

The situation forced Azam to charter their own flight to pick up the Ugandan though he did not feature as they beat Mbao FC 2-0 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Azam’s other foreign players include - Ghanaian trio of Razak Abalora, Dan Amoa and Yakubu Mohamed, and two players in Zimbabwe - Never Tigere, and Bruce Kangwa.

In a recent interview, coach Cioba confessed the absence of the players from his squad will greatly affect the team’s performances when the league resumes.

“It will be difficult for us to win matches without our key players, which includes our number one goalkeeper,” Cioba told reporters.

“I have already started planning without them [the seven players], I don’t think they will be able to make it here in time for the first matches, it is a huge headache for me, but something coaches have to go through.”

Azam, who are second on the league table behind leaders Simba SC, are also in the quarter-finals of the domestic Cup.