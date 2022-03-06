Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Zungu under fire from his coach after Amiens SC defeat

Amiens SC coach Philippe Hinschberger has slammed Bongani Zungu for the team’s 2-1 away defeat at Pau FC on Saturday.

Zungu was shown a straight red card in the 66th minute when Amiens were leading 1-0.

But 13 minutes after his dismissal, Pau equalised through Algerian substitute Farid El Melali, before another substitute Samuel Essende grabbed the hosts’ winner six minutes from full time.

Hinschberger has described Zungu’s red card as “abnormal” as he places all the blame on the former Mamelodi Sundowns star who was playing as a defensive midfielder.

“Anger? The word is weak, I am misunderstood. It reminds me of the game against Nancy, having a red out of play while leading 1-0,” Hinschberger said, as per Le 11 Amienois.

“It's a game we could have won without a hitch, we even had the ball and could have made it 2-0 through Chadrac [Akolo]. The red card is abnormal and everything is summed up in these two turning points of the match.

“I don't want to attack the referee who was pretty good, the fault is entirely on Zungu. I'm neither in his head nor in his body but he got the card. We shot ourselves in the foot, we can say that we scuttled ourselves.”

Saturday’s outing was Zungu’s eighth league game of the season and his sixth start.

Following fitness issues that saw him start playing late into the season, Zungu has been a regular in the Amiens squad.

It is to be seen if the Ligue 2 side will retain him after his contract expires at the end of June.

This comes as some reports have been linking the player with Kaizer Chiefs.

If Chiefs sign him, it will be a return to the PSL for Zungu after stints in Portugal, Scotland and France since he left Sundowns in 2016.