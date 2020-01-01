Report: Wawa extends stay as Shiboub contract issues divide Simba SC's board

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are in the business of tying down players in readiness for next season

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa has reportedly extended his contract at the Tanzanian club.

Mwanaspoti reported the Ivorian international has already agreed on the new terms of contract fronted by the Mainland League heavyweights and the development is set to be made public on Sunday.

Wawa is among six players Simba are keen to tie down to long contacts as they are seen as key figures for the team in the immediate future.

The 34-year-old is understood to have signed a one-year contract with Simba due to his age.

In an earlier interview, the centre-back had made it clear that he wanted to stay longer at the Dar es Salaam club. He has been serving them since 2017 when he signed from Al-Merrikh.

“If Simba are not going to extend my contract, I will go back home but my hope is that it will be extended and I will be here even for next season,” Wawa told Mwanaspoti.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are also in the race to ensure South Sudan midfielder Sharaf Shiboub commits his future to the club. It is reported that Shiboub has not yet agreed with the club on a number of issues concerning the new deal.

Shiboub's issues are rumoured to have divided the club's board, with some saying he has done enough and deserves an extension to his contract.

The second camp claims the towering player has done little given the few matches he has managed to play since his 2019 arrival.

Meanwhile, Simba are expected to make public details of contracts handed to another five players on Sunday. Muzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Shiza Kichuya, Deo Kanda and Hassan Dilunga are understood to have each extended their contracts by another two years.

Finally, Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael has insisted on the need to finish second to Simba this season.

Yanga are third on the log with 51 points whereas Simba, with 71 points, remain clear favourites to defend the title once the league resumes next month. Azam FC, meanwhile, are three points ahead of Eymael's charges, and have played a game more.

“It is very hard to overtake Simba from their current position but what is important is to fight and ensure that we finish second on the table,” the Belgian coach told Mwanaspoti.

“We will soon start our group training sessions and assess the physical fitness of our players.”