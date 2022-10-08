Rennes vs Nantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Rennes welcome Nantes to face them at Roazhon Park. Unbeaten over their past five games, the hosts are looking every inch the European contenders they are.
They'll look to stretch that domestic run even further this time out, but could they come unstuck against an opponent clawing around in search of only a second win of the campaign?
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rennes vs Nantes date & kick-off time
Game:
Rennes vs Nantes
Date:
October 9, 2022
Kick-off:
4:05pm BST / 11:05am ET / 9:35pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Rennes vs Nantes on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 3
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Rennes squad & team news
Few sides can match Rennes' record in the top-flight this term, with the hosts looking as sharp as they were last term in their pursuit of top-four football.
On paper, they'll be tipped to walk this game - but they'll know it will be a far tougher encounter than anticipated, particularly against a foe who are in far more danger than they are.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Damergy, Salin
Defenders
Rodon, Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Belocian, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, G. Doué
Midfielders
Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, D. Doué, Françoise, Xeka
Forwards
Terrier, Kalimuendo, Sulemana, Doku, Gouiri, Abline, Do Marcolino
Nantes squad and team news
Amid an expanded relegation race in Ligue 1, Nantes are increasingly looking odds-on to be caught in the midst of a dogfight to avoid the drop.
They need to kickstart their season soon and long before the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup heaves into view - and though this match could be a bridge too far, they're surely still going to give everything they've got.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lafont, Descamps, Petric
Defenders
Girotto, Castelletto, Pallois, Voisine, Appiah, Fabio, Corchia
Midfielders
Chirivella, Doucet, Moutoussamy, Achi, Blas, Manvelyan, Yepie, Yepie
Forwards
Coco, Bamba, Mohamed, Ganago, Guessand, Ndilu, Affamah