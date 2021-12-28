Rejecting Kaizer Chiefs: Swallows FC coach Kerr opens up about decision

Swallows FC head coach Dylan Kerr has insisted he has no regrets about rejecting Kaizer Chiefs.



The English tactician had an opportunity to join the biggest football club in South Africa as a player in 1988 following a successful season with Acardia Shepherds.



However, Kerr opted against signing for the mighty Amakhosi and he return home to England where he joined Leeds United.



"I was always coming back to South Africa, but by chance to keep fit I trained with Leeds United and when they asked me to stay I couldn’t turn it down," Kerr told GOAL about his decision.



Kerr had started his career at Sheffield Wednesday as a defender in the early 1980's, but he couldn't break into the first team.



The retired left-back ended up moving to South Africa and joined Shepherds, where he gained first-team experience, before returning to Europe.



"My Mom, as she always said everything happens for a reason and maybe she was right," Kerr, who was a nomadic player, continued.



"But I have lived with no regrets so I would say no."



Kerr went on to turn out for Reading FC and Blackpool in England, Scottish outfit Kilmarnock and many other European clubs.



After retiring from professional football in 2003, the Malta-born mentor decided to become a coach and he has taken charge of Tanzanian champions Simba SC and Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.



Thereafter he returned to South Africa and coached Limpopo sides Baroka FC, Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila where he won the 2021 Nedbank Cup.



He joined Chiefs' Soweto rivals, Swallows in December this year and he will be looking to ensure that Amaswaiswai retain their status in the PSL.