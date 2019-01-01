Refereeing was poor in Mbeya City vs Yanga SC game - Mkwasa

The caretaker coach was irked by officials in the midweek goalless draw in Tanzania's top tier game

Yanga SC coach Boniface Mkwasa admits he was not satisfied with the level of officiating in the 0-0 draw against Mbeya City on Tuesday.

The 27-time league champions came into the match as favourites but ended up dropping points against the relegation-threatened hosts. The interim tactician is, however, disappointed with the officials who he feels made poor decisions.

"To say the truth, our football is not growing because of some referees who fail to apply all the required laws of football in a balanced way," Mkwasa told Daily News.

"The referee was poor throughout the match and everyone who watched the game can attest to that.

"I believe [Sokoine Stadium] will be in good form to enable us to play our usual game [against Prisons] and win the last match from this [Mbeya]."

Mbeya City coach Amri Said is satisfied with a point gained against the former champions.

"I am glad with the one point we have collected. It was a tough game as you saw but we played with respect against them. I can confidently say I have started my journey at this new club even though many players are inexperienced, but I can see potential in them," the tactician concluded.

Yanga are currently placed in the eighth position with 18 points from nine games.