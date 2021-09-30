Redknapp: Liverpool’s Salah enjoying the form of his life ahead of Manchester City clash

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has been involved in 10 goals for the Reds across all competitions in this campaign already

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has stated Mohamed Salah is in 'phenomenal' form ahead of facing Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah has played eight games for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League and Champions League combined in this campaign, and he has a tally of eight goals and two assists to his name so far.

The Egypt star has scored in all but one of the matches he has featured in this season, which was against Burnley back in August.

Redknapp, in his assessment, believes Salah can power Liverpool to lift silverware this season with his amazing record in front of goal.

“I've seen a lot of Mohamed Salah, I've watched him closely, and he's playing as well as I've ever seen him,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Salah's all-round game right now is phenomenal. His work rate, his desire, his goals, his assists… I haven't seen him in better form.

“He's in the form of his life. He's confident, strong and he's got the bit between his teeth. He's enjoying having Virgil van Dijk back and knowing he's playing in a team that can win the title again. He's in wonderful form and it's a joy to watch him.”

On Tuesday, Salah scored a brace as Liverpool pummelled Porto 5-1 in a Champions League outing and Redknapp is backing the African star to make the difference for the Reds when they host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

“Liverpool will have that confidence boost from the goals in midweek, while Man City, after two tough games, Guardiola might have to shuffle his pack,” the former England star continued.

“I have a feeling Liverpool will win this game. The confidence running through the veins of this team. Salah is in the form of his life and will cause this Man City defence problems.

“City's full-backs will want to run the other way but if they leave space for Salah he'll cut them open. City's defence is great with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias but keep giving the ball to Salah because teams can't live with him right now.”