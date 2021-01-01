Redknapp and Ljungberg disagree over Arsenal captain Aubameyang’s qualities

The 31-year-old was missing in action for disciplinary reasons as the Gunners claimed the North London derby bragging rights over Jose Mourinho's men

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not doing enough for Arsenal presently, but Gunners legend Freddie Ljungberg holds a contrary opinion and still rates him as a top player.

Aubameyang was an unused substitute as Mikel Arteta’s side bagged a vital 2-1 win over Spurs in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Last month, Redknapp said the Gabonese striker has ‘pased his best’ after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City but he believes he can do more than he is doing for the team at the moment.

“I watched him play against Man City and he didn’t do enough, for me,” Redknapp told Sky Sports via Football London.

"I didn’t see a player that was running in beyond, or had that hunger or desire on that occasion. I was almost like that guy in the pub who’s saying: ‘He’s gone’, and I was wrong, it was disrespectful and I take it back.

"I’m a huge fan of his on and off the field. I think he can do more.

"When I’ve seen him in the last few years compared to this year, I feel like it’s so important that players like him lead the way.

"When I think of some of the great strikers, every now and then they carry the team and I don’t see him doing that enough right now.”

With 14 goals to his name across all competitions this season, Aubameyang remains Arsenal’s leading scorer and Ljungberg considers him as a top player despite his struggles.

“I think he’s a top, top player and that’s why I disagree with you,” the former Arsenal youth coach said.

"If you have a great player, he will always stay a great player, there can be some circumstances that change it. The quality doesn’t disappear.

"If you look at Auba: if you let him go in behind, or let him go one against the right-back, he will twist him and turn him and then it’s a goal.

"He has certain super strengths that you can’t really compete against, but if you play against him you try and stop those things and then you can nullify him a little bit but I think he’s a top, top player.”