Red-hot Meddie Kagere inspires Simba SC against Biashara United

The champions claimed their 12th point after claiming another win in the top tier game

Simba SC claimed their fourth win in a row after defeating their hosts Biashara United 2-0 in the Mainland League at Karume Stadium in Musoma on Sunday.

The champions came into the match in inspired form, having won their last game against Kagera Sugar 3-0 on Thursday. The Businessmen had not started the season well and to get a positive result they had to dig deeper.

Red-hot Meddie Kagere did not take time to settle as he opened the scoring for Wekundu Wa Msimbazi after just 22 minutes. The Ugandan born Rwandan connected an Athuman Miraj cross to hand his team a deserved lead.

The creator became the scorer in the 53rd minute, wonderfully heading in an Ibrahim Ajibu well-taken free-kick.

Interestingly, out of the 10 goals scored by Simba this season, Kagere has scored six while Miraj has scored three. The champions are now top of the league with 12 points after playing four games.

Other results:

Kagera Sugar 0-1 JKT Tanzania

KMC 1-1 Ndanda

Lipuli 2-2 Tanzania Prisons

Mtibwa Sugar 1-1 Mbeya City