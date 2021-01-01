Red-hot Boupendza scores, Akintola shines in Hatayspor defeat against Yeni Malatyaspor

The Gabon star and the Nigerian forward delivered sparkling performances but their efforts were not enough to save Omer Erdogan's men from a loss

Aaron Boupendza scored his 13th Super Lig goal of the season while David Akintola featured in Hatayspor’s 2-1 defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor on Wednesday.

Boupendza has been in sizzling form since he teamed up with the Star of the South permanently in the summer from French club .

The forward was afforded his 17th league appearance at Hatay New Stadium and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally this season.

Akintola, meanwhile, was also handed his 15th league start in the encounter and gave a good account of himself but could not save Omer Erdogan’s side from their sixth defeat of the campaign.

The game started with both sides aiming to find the back of the net but despite their efforts, the first half ended 0-0.

After the restart of the game, following the half-time break, Zeki Yavru broke the deadlock, hitting his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Akin Alkan to give Yeni Malatyaspor the lead.

Adem Buyuk then doubled the lead for Hamza Hamzaoglu’s men in the 77th minute, converting his effort from the penalty spot.

With three minutes left to full-time, Boupendza reduced the deficit for the Star of the South after receiving an assist from Liberia forward Mohammed Kamara.

Despite their effort to try and share the points with Yeni Malatyaspor, Hamzaoglu’s side held on to their lead to secure victory in the encounter.

Boupendza, Akintola and ’s Isaac Sackey were on parade for the duration of the game for the Hatay New Stadium outfit while Mali’s Adama Traore played for 57 minutes before he was replaced.

The defeat ensured Hatayspor dropped to the fifth spot on the Super Lig table following their inability to add to their 31 points.

Boupendza and Akintola will hope to help Erdogan’s men return to winning ways when they take on Gaziantep FK in their next league game on January 24.

Akintola has four goals and one assist for Hatayspor in 18 appearances since joining the side from Danish club Midtjylland last summer.

The forward will be expected to deliver more eye-catching performances for Hatayspor to boost his chances of earning a call-up to the national team.