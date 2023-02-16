'It's a red card!' - Erik ten Hag complains about referee decision on Marcus Rashford takedown in Man Utd's draw with Barcelona

Erik ten Hag argued Jules Kounde should have been sent off for taking down Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

Rashford brought down by Kounde

No foul given to Man Utd

Ten Hag feels referee made wrong call

WHAT HAPPENED? United had come from behind to take a 2-1 lead in the first leg of the Europa League play-off at Camp Nou on Thursday when Rashford was sent through on goal in the 63rd minute. The attacker appeared to be chopped down by Kounde, but no foul was given and Ten Hag feels the referee's decision had a big impact on the result.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have a lot of character and determination in this team. The belief we had to score the first goal and the meaning of the first goal is so important and that's what we didn't do it" he said to BT Sport.

"Then we turn around when are down, and I also think the refereeing had a big influence in this game. I think it's a clear foul on Rashy. You can discuss if it's in our outside the box, but then it's a red card because he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. It's a big influence, not only on this game but in this round, and referees can't make such mistakes."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford also shared his perspective, telling BT Sport: "It is a massive moment in the game and I have not watched it back but in the moment I don't get why he thinks I am going down there [too easily]. I have touched it, passed him and there is clear contact, it is maybe not a penalty but it is 100 per cent a foul."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford had been key for United throughout the game, firing in his team's first goal just two minutes after they went 1-0 down against their hosts. He then whipped a dangerous ball into the box which resulted in Kounde knocking it into his own net. Less than 15 minutes after he was brought down, Barca fired in the equalising goal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Rashford's goal against Barca takes his tally up to 22 for the season in all competitions, matching his best return in a single campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Before the return fixture at Old Trafford on February 23, United will take on Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.