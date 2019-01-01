Red Bulls star Kaku sent off for kicking ball at fan in draw with Sporting KC
Gianluca Busio was Sporting Kansas City's saviour again after his 88th-minute equaliser salvaged an entertaining 2-2 draw at home against New York Red Bulls, but it was a late-game incident
Red Bulls star Alejandro Romero 'Kaku' Gamarra was sent off late in the 2-2 draw for kicking the ball at a fan in the crowd after the ball went out of play.
The incident was immediately followed
The Paraguayan, who publicly attempted to leave the club for Club America this winter, was immediately sent off and will likely face a hefty suspension from MLS for his actions.
Following the match, Kaku's Red Bulls teammates went to check on the fan and apologized for the incident.
Checking in with the fan in the stands. 🙏— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) April 15, 2019
Thank you for a great game, @SportingKC . pic.twitter.com/wQGGvKWxVL
Sporting KC teenager Busio rescued a point in a 1-1 draw away to FC Cincinnati last week and the 16-year-old sensation was at it again on Sunday.
With the visiting Red Bulls leading 2-1 thanks to Daniel Royer and Brian White – who cancelled out Johnny Russell's 24th-minute opener – Busio came off the bench and claimed a point for Sporting KC.
Substitute Busio was on hand to bundle the ball over the line from an initial corner with two minutes of normal time remaining at Children's Mercy Park, where Sporting KC had suffered a 5-2 second-leg defeat and 10-2 aggregate rout to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final on Thursday.
Nose for goal, stomach for big moments. @gbusio13 is special. #SKCvRBNY 2-2 // #ForGloryForCity pic.twitter.com/2LD78HuNAD— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) April 15, 2019
There was still plenty of drama in the closing stages after Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi rattled the crossbar, while Red Bulls midfielder Kaku was sent off for kicking a ball into the crowd from close range.
