Recovering Athumani hopes to play 90% of remaining Simba SC matches

The forward is yet to kick a ball since getting injured in December during an international engagement with Taifa Stars

Simba SC forward Miraji Athumani has said he is ready to play 90% of the remaining matches when the Vodacom (VPL) restarts.

Athumani has been out of action since December when he picked up an injury during an international engagement with Taifa Stars.

The former Lipuli FC star had scored four goals in five matches for Simba before he got injured and has six goals in general.

“First of all, I am happy that God has enabled me to get back to normal training. The coach has been taking me through training sessions so that I can be at par with the rest of the players,” Athumani told Mwanaspoti.

“I believe everything will be okay I am waiting for the resumption of the league and see what the coach will decide on whether I will play or not. What I know is that I am healed already and that is why I have been training hard.

“When the league will resume, I am ready to pay 90% of the remaining matches and the rest the coach can decide whether to field me or not.”

Athumani is yet to feature under coach Sven Vandenbroeck and is eager to return and continue playing. He also spoke of the competition level of the striking department at Simba.

“I have missed playing a lot because that is what I do for a living. I have not been seen on the pitch for a very long time and it would be good for me to be seen playing once again,” the forward explained.

“There is stiff competition in the team because of the presence of good players. This makes one work extra hard and make sure he remains at his best level all the time.”

Meanwhile, Namungo FC coach Thierry Hitimana hopes to lead his side to a second-place finish. Namungo are fourth with 50 points after playing 28 matches. Simba, Azam FC and Yanga SC are the top teams in that order.

“Is there anyone who ever thought that will ever win the Premier League championship ahead of , , and ?” quipped Hitimana in an interview with Mwanaspoti.

“I have complete faith in my players and I believe the break they got from the coronavirus-related suspension has given them time to get enough rest. We will begin our matches like we are starting a new season.

“The gap is not wide and we will fight in every match like we are playing in a final.”

The coach is locked down in Rwanda and the team is under his assistant Godfrey Hokoko who is in charge of the training sessions.