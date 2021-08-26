Recent killings 'break my heart' – Super Eagles captain Musa cries out after another Plateau attack

The Turkey-based star is worried about the killings of innocent lives in his home state back in Nigeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has expressed his sadness over the increasing spate of violence in Plateau State.

Despite his commitment in the Turkish Super Lig, the Fatih Karagumruk star is following happenings in his home state and he has reacted to Tuesday night's attack in Yelwa Zangam village, in Jos North Local Government Area.

According to local reports, no fewer than 16 persons were killed in the attack while several others are receiving treatment at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

The killings prompted the youth to take to the streets to express their displeasure and they went to the Plateau State House of Assembly and the Government House on Wednesday.

The Plateau State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew but the former Leicester City attacker is unhappy with the unrest happening in the state dubbed as home of peace and tourism.

“It breaks my heart to see these recent happenings/killings,” Musa wrote on Instagram. “Plateau State the home of peace and tourism is now going through a very bad state of unrest.

“I'm urging the government to do right by the people before this goes out of hand. This is not what we voted for.

“Let love lead and let peace reign.”

A few weeks ago, Musa did not hesitate to call the Nigerian government to action after 22 people were killed during a road trip in the Jos North Local Government.

However, the 28-year-old will be expected not to lose focus when Fatih Karagumruk host defending champions Besiktas for their Super Lig fixture on Saturday.

He has a goal to his name already in the Turkish top-flight this term after two games.