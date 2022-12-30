Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Los Blancos return to action as they visit Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Real Madrid visit Real Valladolid at the José Zorilla stadium as they return to La Liga action in a bid to reclaim the top spot in the table.

Having played 14 games, Carlo Ancelotti's side have collected 35 points, two less than what Barcelona have managed. A win will take Real Madrid at the top of the table, at least temporarily, as Barcelona will be playing their match tomorrow against Espanyol.

Karim Benzema missed the World Cup due to injury, but has since managed to get back to full fitness, playing 30 and 45 minutes in friendlies against Leganés and Getafe respectively. We can expect him to start tonight.

After not playing in the Spanish top flight the previous season, Real Valladolid have managed to play better than many would have expect, bagging 17 points from 14 games as they lie on 15th place in the table. A win tonight would take them directly to 10th place.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Real Valladolid XI (4-3-3): Masip; Fresneda, J. Fernández, J. Sánchez, Escudero; Roque Mesa, Aguado, Monchu; I. Sánchez, Léon, Plano

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos; Asensio, Vini. Jr., Benzema

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Los Blancos will visit CP Cacereño in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Tuesday, 3rd January, followed by a trip to Villarreal on Saturday, 7th January.