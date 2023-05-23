Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE updates

Having wrapped up the league, the Catalans will look to finish the league on the high when they face Real Valladolid.

While much of the focus surrounding La Liga has been on the controversial racial abuse incident involving Vini Jr. of Real Madrid in their game against Valencia on Sunday night, Barcelona will hope to widen the gap at the top of the table when they travel to Real Valladolid.

The Catalans wrapped up the league with four games to go, thanks to their 4-2 victory away from home against city rivals Espanyol. However, they come into this game on the back of a painful yet inconsequential 2-1 defeat at home against Real Sociedad at the weekend.

With 85 points from 35 games, Xavi's side are 13 points clear of Atletico Madrid and 14 points clear of Real Madrid, with the two Madrid outfits vying for the second spot now that the league is mathematically out of reach.

On the contrary, Real Valladolid lie in 18th place at 35 points, tied with Getafe on points, who are in 17th place. With just three more games to go, the hosts will need nothing less than a win in order to keep their hopes of staying up alive.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Real Valladolid XI (4-3-3): Masip; Fresneda, J. Fernandez, J. Sanchez, Olaza; Plano, Mesa, Aguado; Plata, Larin, Machis

Barcelona XI (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; De Jong, Eric Garcia; Raphinha, Torre, Gavi; Lewandowski

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Blaugrana will play their final two La Liga games against Mallorca at home on this Sunday, May 28, and against Celta Vigo away from home on June 4.