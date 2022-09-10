Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Mallorca in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid are set to host Mallorca on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu and they will look to continue their majestic form in La Liga as they sit at the top the table having won all four matches. They head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League which should further boost their morale.

Meanwhile, Mallorca have won just one of their four matches in the league and they come into the game after a 1-1 draw against Girona. Needless to say that their visit to the capital will be an acid test as they will be up against one of the most in-form teams in the competition.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Mallorca Date: September 11, 2022 Kick-off: 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5:30pm IST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca on TV & live stream online

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV / Premier Player India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will miss their talisman in Karim Benzema after he limped out of the pitch after 26 minutes against Celtic. The Frenchman has sustained a hamstring injury and will miss at least three weeks of action. Eder Militao also was substituted after a knock and although his injury is not serious, he is likely to be rested on Sunday. Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are the other absentees.

Benzema is likely to be replaced by Eden Hazard who scored a goal and assisted another against Celtic. Antonio Rudiger will start along with David Alaba at the heart of defence. Carlo Ancelotti might also rest Luka Modric after the midweek adventure and start with Eduardo Camavinga.

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano

Mallorca team news and squad

Javier Aguirre is likely to start with Predrag Rajkovic between the sticks with Dominik Greif sidelined with an ankle injury. Amath Ndiaye and Iddrisu Baba are also not available for selection.

Aguirre has not much tinkered with his starting XI this season and it is likely that he will field the same players against Madrid as well who started last weekend.