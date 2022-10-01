Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Osasuna in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid are set to host Osasuna on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu and they will look to continue their majestic form in La Liga as they sit at the top of the table having won all six matches. They head into this fixture on the back of a derby win against Atletico Madrid and will be hoping to pick up things from where they let off before the international window.

Meanwhile, Mallorca lost 2-0 to Getafe in their last outing and face the difficult task of turning their fortunes around at the home of the league leaders. Nonetheless, they have won three of their last five matches and sit in the fifth position in the league table with 12 points.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Date: October 2/3, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 3) Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the U.S.

Premier Sports 2 is broadcasting the fixture on TV in the UK, with streaming on Premier Player & La Liga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV / Premier Player India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will miss Luka Modric as he has returned from the international break with a muscle overload. Karim Benzema has started to train with the group but is unlikely to start the match.

Lucas Vasquez is still grappling with his thigh injury and will be unavailable.

Dani Ceballos might start in the absence of Modric while Rodrygo will continue in his number nine position until Benzema comes back.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano

Osasuna squad & team news

Jagoba Arrasate will miss the services of Ezequiel Avila as he is suspended for the match after receiving marching orders against Getafe. Meanwhile, Kike Saverio is a long-term absentee as he is nursing a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Ruben Pena had an ankle sprain and it remains to be seen whether he is handed a start.

Osasuna Predicted XI: Herrera; U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Cruz; Vidal, Brasanac, Torro, Sanchez; R. Garcia, Budimir, Gomez.