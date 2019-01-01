Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & El Clasico preview

After ending Los Blancos' Copa del Rey hopes, the Catalans are hoping for another successful trip to the capital in La Liga

will make a final attempt to launch a bid for the Primera Division title when they host at the Santiago Bernabeu in a critical Clasico on Saturday.

Los Blancos are nine points behind their great rivals in the standings with only 13 matches remaining and a defeat would surely end their hopes.

Barca have already ended Madrid’s dream this week, with their 3-0 win in the capital on Wednesday comprehensively eliminating their hosts, sending them out of the cup competition 4-1 on aggregate.

It would complete a highly satisfactory week for the Catalans if they were to win again, although defeat would blow open the championship race.

Squads & Team

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozoloa, Reguilon Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Asensio, Ceballos, Isco Forwards Benzema, Bale, Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid will be without the suspended Nacho for this encounter.

Marcos Llorente is out injured while Sergio Ramos is expected to shake off a knock to start in the heart of the defence.

Thibaut Courtois and Gareth Bale, who were substitutes in midweek, are set to be recalled into the starting XI.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Pique, Semedo, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Umtiti, Murillo Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho, Arthur, Vidal, Alena Forwards L. Suarez, Dembele, Malcom, Messi

Barcelona will have virtually a full squad available for Saturday’s Clasico. Thomas Vermaelen and Rafinha are absent with a calf and knee problem respectively.

Arthur is set to be recalled to the starting XI, with Sergi Roberto liable to be the man dropping to the bench.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

& Match Odds

Match Preview

Saturday’s Clasico clash against Barcelona is set to be decisive in Real Madrid’s campaign.

Defeat would leave them an apparently insurmountable 12 points adrift of the Catalans, but interim head coach Santi Solari is not envisaging such a scenario, despite suffering a thumping 3-0 loss to their great rivals on Wednesday.

“We’re back on our feet, wanting to pick up more points,” the Argentine said. “The fixture list and destiny wanted us to be up against the same opponents, again the big Clasico of Spanish football. We’re going into it with the same desire and the same spirit as in the previous match, trying to improve the things we must improve and to sustain the things we did well.”

The coach was questioned as to why the likes of Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Marco Asensio have not had decisive roles to play this season, but he rejected those claims.

“Bale has played every game since returning from injury and is scoring goals,” he argued.

“All are important, not only those who start the matches. Titles are earned with full squads.”

If the general belief is that Madrid will lose their chance of winning the Spanish crown with a defeat, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is not of that opinion.

“The league is still to be won. It's not decided now and tomorrow's result will not decide the league either,” he said. “Of course, it's good for us if Real Madrid don't win but there are other teams involved in the title race.”

Indeed, he believes repeating Wednesday’s victory, in which Luis Suarez scored either side of a Raphael Varane own goal, will be a tall order.

"We have points to play for in this game, it's a different competition to Wednesday," Valverde told a news conference. "It's very difficult, as I said the other day, for the same result to occur in the same game twice in a row but we would obviously like that to happen.

"We're going there to search for a win that would be a big blow for them and a big boost to ourselves, but we know how difficult it is. Despite the result the other day, we found it very difficult.

“They were creating dangerous chances against us and we created very little bar some isolated attacks, not enough and there was something missing from our football. So yes, we need to improve, create more goalscoring chances, as we didn't have that the other day.”