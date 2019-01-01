Real Madrid tried to sign me but I wouldn’t go there – Lucas Hernandez

The defender is happy with his decision to move to Bayern Munich, where he feels the club have put immense confidence in him

centre-back Lucas Hernandez has admitted that he was once subject to interest from , but he has said that he could not have signed for the Bernabeu club.

The international defender was linked with a summer move across the Spanish capital from to the Blancos but instead made an €80 million (£70m/$88m) switch to champions Bayern, despite missing the end of the 2018-19 campaign due to a knee injury.

The 23-year-old insists that, although there was previous interest from Madrid, nothing manifested itself this summer.

“Real had already made a move for me, it’s true, but not this summer,” he told France Football. “And I wouldn’t go there. Not after having worn the colours of Atletico for such a long time.”

He has rapidly established himself as a starter in the Bayern defence and rather unwittingly stepped into the shoes of Philipp Lahm by taking the legendary full-back’s No.21 jersey.

“When we were in discussions, they asked me what number I wanted. I told them I would have 21,” he said. “I won the World Cup with the No.21. At Atletico, when I took the No.21, we won the European Super Cup. I told them that this was the number I wanted and, if they could give me it, that would be good.

“They told me that was Philipp Lahm’s number and that no-one had worn it since he had retired, but they told me they’d give me it if I signed for them. It’s just one example of the confidence that they’ve placed in me.”

As if inheriting the shirt of one of the modern-day game’s greatest players was not enough, Lucas also has a hefty transfer fee on his shoulders, making him the third most expensive defender ever behind Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk.

“I’m not going to put pressure on myself,” he assured. “But I’m conscious of the efforts that Bayern made to recruit me. Because of that, I don’t want to let down the supporters and the club.

"It’s up to me to be worthy of their confidence. But I’m someone who gives everything all the time, during a match or at training.”