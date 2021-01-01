Real Madrid teenager Reinier set to remain at Borussia Dortmund amid transfer rumours

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with another loan move due to a lack of regular minutes at Westfalenstadion

loanee Reinier is set to remain at until at least the end of the season, Goal can confirm.

Reinier completed a €30 million (£27m/$36m) move to Madrid from Flamengo in January 2020, having been touted as one of the brightest young prospects in world football.

The 19-year-old spent the next few months in the club's Castilla set-up, before a decision was made for him to continue his development away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Dortmund snapped the midfielder up on a two-year loan deal in August, but he has so far been unable to make an impact in .

Reinier has only featured in eight games across all competitions for Dortmund so far this season and has yet to open his scoring account, leading to speculation that Madrid could cut his time with the giants short.

It has been reported that the Blancos are looking to send the teenager out on loan to instead, but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc shut down those rumours earlier this month.

“We basically don’t want to give him up. If someone is dissatisfied because he has too few opportunities, then you talk to each other, but we will not take the initiative ourselves," he said.

Goal can now reveal that Reinier has made it clear that he wants to remain at Westfalenstadion, and Madrid are happy for him to have the final say on his short-term future.

The Liga champions anticipated that the Brazilian would need time to adapt to his new surroundings and will remain patient with him as he seeks to prove himself in one of Europe's top leagues.

Valladolid were not the only club interested in offering Reinier a different route, with his agent Giuliano Bertolucci having explored a number of different options, but Dortmund will continue to nurture his talents through to the summer before his situation is re-evaluated.

The former Flamengo playmaker has yet to start a game for Dortmund, and questions have been raised over his lack of fluency with the German language and physical stature.

However, Reinier is determined to silence his doubters and force his way into Edin Terzic's plans, with Dortmund currently preparing for a Bundesliga meeting with on Saturday.

Should the Under-23 international be left out of that fixture, he could have a big chance to make an impact when the German giants take on Paderborn in the third round of the DFB Pokal on February 2.