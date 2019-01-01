Real Madrid snap up 'Japanese Messi' Takefusa Kubo

The 18-year-old forward, who has previously spent time with Barcelona, is back in Spanish football after linking up with the Blancos' Castilla squad

have won the race for Japanese sensation Takefusa Kubo, with the youngster agreeing a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu having previously spent time with .

Having celebrated his 18th birthday on June 4, the youngster has been freed to return to Europe.

A spell at Barca was previously cut short after they were found to have breached regulations regarding the acquisition of players under the age of 18.

He had been in Catalunya since August 2011, but headed home in March 2015.

Kubo had been highly-regarded while taking in a spell at the famed La Masia academy system.

His outings for Barca’s youth teams earned him a billing as ‘the Japanese Messi’.

Those at Camp Nou had been hoping to be the ones to benefit from his obvious potential, but he has now linked up with a Clasico rival.

Real Madrid said in a statement on their official website: “Takefusa Kubo will reinforce Castilla next season.

“[He is] an attacking midfielder with excellent technique, very skilled, with vision of the game, great dribbling and eye for goal.

“Despite having only just turned 18, Kubo is already an international with the Japanese national team (he debuted on June 9 of this year against El Salvador).

“The Asian player joins the Blancos from FC Tokyo in the Japanese First Division, where so far in 2019 has played 13 league games (4 goals) and 3 in the League Cup (scored 1 goal).”

More to follow…