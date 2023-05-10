Real Madrid return for Kylian Mbappe! Los Blancos want Jude Bellingham AND France superstar as they look to capitalise on PSG chaos

Real Madrid are set to sensationally resurrect their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, with Jude Bellingham already expected to sign.

Bellingham deal already sorted

Mbappe's PSG future up in the air

Madrid had massive bid turned down last summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's contract situation is uncertain and PSG face a potentially tumultuous summer with a managerial change and both Lionel Messi and Neymar likely to depart. According to The Telegraph, Real are planning to capitalise on the chaos by making a fresh bid for Mbappe. Madrid have pursued the 24-year-old previously, notably lodging a £170 million ($214m) offer for him last summer before he penned fresh terms in the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos reportedly have a deal for Dortmund midfielder Bellingham sewn up, after the player agreed on personal terms with the club last week. Although they are yet to make an official bid, there are not expected to be an issues in finding an agreement with the German side. The report claims Real have discussed signing both Bellingham AND Mbappe in a record summer of spending to launch a new 'Galacticos' era.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe has cast uncertainty on his long-term PSG future after clashing with the club over a season ticket promotional campaign earlier this year. He has also refused to commit to a long-term deal; his current contract expires at the end of next year, although there is the option for a further 12 months.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? While Madrid seem to have the Bellingham deal sorted, they could yet spend big on Mbappe. In the meantime they are pursuing European success, and play Man City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash next Wednesday.