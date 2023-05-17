Real Madrid set meeting date with Dortmund over Jude Bellingham transfer fee - with clubs still €50m apart in their valuations

Real Madrid are reportedly set to meet with Borussia Dortmund to discuss the transfer fee required to sign Jude Bellingham.

Two clubs value Bellingham differently

Real Madrid still hope to complete deal

Liverpool and Manchester City have pulled out

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid and Dortmund have scheduled a meeting for later this week, with the Spanish club sending chief negotiator Jose Angel Sanchez to Germany to discuss a fee. Sport Bild reports that Real will offer €100m (£86.7m/$108.4m) plus bonuses, but Dortmund are holding out for €150m (£130m/$162m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund continue to deny that an offer has been tabled by Real Madrid for the England international but reports have claimed that Bellingham has already agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants. The deal, if that is accurate, would subsequently hinge on the two clubs agreeing a fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bellingham has been central to Dortmund's season and has scored 14 goals in all competitions, while also adding seven assists, and he has a contract until 2025. While both Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked, the Bild report claims they have each pulled out of the running to secure his signature.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Dortmund face two more games this season, against Augsburg and Mainz, and sit just one point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. If Bellingham is to leave, he will hope to win the title first.