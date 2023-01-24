Real Madrid or Juventus!? Garnacho advised to sack agent if he is considering Man Utd exit

Alejandro Garnacho has been advised by Paul Parker to sack his agent if he is considering leaving Manchester United for Juventus or Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old winger is still tied to terms at Old Trafford through to 2024, with that agreement including the option of a 12-month extension, but a new deal has been speculated on for the youngster now that he is a regular in Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans. No paperwork has been signed, which has led to inevitable exit talk, but the Argentine has been told he should be parting with his advisors if he believes life would be any better for him in Italy or Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Parker has told Wettbasis of the Garnacho saga, as questions are asked of his future: “I don't understand why he wants to leave the biggest club in the world. And why Juventus or Real Madrid? Juventus are in a really bad situation at the moment so he would get there to be on the bench in a bad team. And Real Madrid, of course it's a big club, but he would play there even less than at Man United. So these rumours make absolutely no sense and I don't think they are true.

“I believe the agent is trying to pressure Man United to give Garnacho a big deal so the agent can line their pockets with big bucks. That's how agents work these days and Garnacho should consider firing him for not trying to help him. Actually, I don't understand why players want agents. The only thing they do is create drama and take some of footballers' hard-earned money.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has taken in 17 appearances for United this season, with his first senior goals being recorded in Europa League and Premier League competition.

WHAT NEXT? United have high hopes for Garnacho, who has stepped out of their famed academy system as a FA Youth Cup winner, and the expectation is that a deal will be thrashed out at some stage that allows the Madrid-born forward to remain in Manchester on a long-term basis.