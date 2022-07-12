Jovic takes 28 minutes to exceed Real Madrid career goal tally during Fiorentina friendly

The striker had quite a debut for his new club on Tuesday

Luka Jovic didn't waste much time on his Fiorentina debut as the striker scored four times in his first friendly for the Italian side. The haul in Monday's 7-0 win over Real Vicenza saw him surpass his career goalscoring mark at Real Madrid, having netted just three times in 51 competitive games during his time in Spain and never in an exhibition with the Blancos.

The Serbian's goals all came within a 28-minute as Jovic is already making quite an impression at his new club.

Jovic's time at Real Madrid

The 24-year-old striker joined Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 after scoring 27 goals for the Bundesliga side in 2018-19.

He struggled during that initial season, though, scoring just twice in 27 appearances, before rejoining Frankfurt on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of last term, he expressed optimism of a turnaround.

"Many things have happened in recent years," he told Informer. "I am sure that I could have been better, but I want everything to turn out well in the end. I didn’t arrive at Real Madrid by accident."

But the 2021-22 campaign wasn't much better for the striker as he netted just one goal in 19 appearances.

His time in Madrid came to an end this summer, as Fiorentina announced his arrival on July 8.

