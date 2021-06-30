Real Madrid fixtures: La Liga 2021-22 dates & when do they play Barcelona?

Carlo Ancelotti's side will have an October Clasico to look forward to, as well as a Madrid derby before Christmas

Real Madrid begin their quest for La Liga glory in 2021-22 with an away game against Alaves on August 15.

Carlo Ancelotti was brought in to replace Zinedine Zidane during the off-season and the Italian coach will be keen to hit the ground running in his second spell in charge.

Levante await Madrid in their second game of the season, with Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Valencia to follow.

The Spanish football association (RFEF) confirmed the fixtures on June 30 and Goal has all the details.

When do Real Madrid play Barcelona?

Real Madrid's first Clasico of the season against Barcelona will be played on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club will be welcomed to the capital on March 20, 2022 as they collide in the league for the second time in 2021-22.

When is the Madrid derby?

The first Madrid derby of the 2021-22 season between Real and Atletico will be hosted by Real on December 12, 2021.

Atletico host the second derby of the season on May 8, 2021 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid La Liga 2021-22 fixtures

You can see all of Real Madrid's fixtures in the table below. Note that the fixture dates are subject to change.