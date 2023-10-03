Big blow for Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico! Nacho to miss Barcelona clash after being handed three-game suspension for horror tackle

Real Madrid suffered a major blow as Nacho Fernandez has been handed a three-match ban which will see the defender miss El Clasico.

Nacho handed a three-match ban

Will miss the Barcelona clash

Real Madrid face a defensive crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish defender was given the marching orders in stoppage time during Real Madrid's impressive 3-0 win over Girona last weekend for a dangerous tackle on Portu. Nacho recklessly lunged at the forward with his studs up and injured his ankle which forced the player to leave the ground on a stretcher. The referee had first shown him a yellow card but changed it to red after intervention from VAR.

The Spain international went on social media to express his regret and even coach Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez got in touch with Portu to offer their apologies while wishing him a speedy recovery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Marca, La Liga's Competition Committee is likely to slap a three-match ban on the player after considering the seriousness of the injury and the intent of the foul. Nacho will not only be forced to sit out Real Madrid’s next La Liga games against Osasuna and Sevilla but will also miss the marquee clash against Barcelona on October 28.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti has a defensive crisis to solve as centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba are both injured with Antonio Rudiger being the only fit centre-back at the moment. Although Alaba could potentially return for the clash against Barcelona, it remains to be seen how the Italian manager shapes his backline when Madrid host Osasuna at home on Saturday.