Transfers
Copa del Rey

Real Madrid draw Barcelona in Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final

Last updated
Comments()
Getty

Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after being drawn together on Friday.

The first leg of the tie will take place at Camp Nou before the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu in the final week of February.

It will mark the first time the two sides have met since Barca thrashed Madrid 5-1 in what proved to be Julen Lopetegui's final match in charge of the Blancos.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Real Betis will take on Valencia.

More to follow...

 

Next article:
Laporte vows Man City will fight to the end on all four fronts
Next article:
Chelsea flop Bakayoko keen for 'dream' permanent AC Milan switch
Next article:
Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham
Next article:
Arsenal stuck with overpaid Ozil as transfer window closes
Next article:
Solskjaer declares Man Utd ready for PSG, Liverpool and top-four fight
Close