Real Madrid defender Mendy ruled out of La Liga title run-in

The French full-back is unlikely to figure for the Blancos again this season as he nurses his way back from a shin complaint

Ferland Mendy is set to sit out the remainder of Real Madrid's La Liga title bid, with the French full-back nursing a shin complaint.

The Blancos have confirmed that their 25-year-old left-back is struggling with "tibial periostitis", which is more commonly known as shin splints.

No timescale has been put on his recovery, with his condition still being monitored, but the expectation is that he will not figure again for Zinedine Zidane's side this season.

What has been said?

The Blancos have posted in a statement on their official website: "After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tibial periostitis. Pending evolution."

How many games is Mendy set to sit out?

Real have three more domestic fixtures to take in this season, as they seek to defend their La Liga crown.

The first of those will be staged on Thursday when taking in a trip to Granada.

Zidane's side will then travel to Athletic Club on Sunday before bringing the curtain down on their 2020-21 campaign at home to Europa League finalists Villarreal on May 23.

The bigger picture

The Blancos currently sit second in the table, two points adrift of neighbours Atletico Madrid.

They missed the chance to draw level with Diego Simeone's troops last time out when being held to a 2-2 draw by fellow challengers Sevilla.

A faultless run from this point may be required in order to reach the summit, with arch-rivals Barcelona also sat on 75 points with nine left to play for.

Mendy appears set to play no further part in a bid for more major silverware, with his fitness issues continuing.

He was laid low with a calf problem shortly after Real booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw away at Liverpool on April 14.

A return to action was made in the second leg of a last-four showdown with Chelsea, but Mendy saw just 63 minutes of game time in a 2-0 defeat before being replaced by Marco Asensio.

The France international now faces a race against time to put himself in contention for a place in Didier Deschamps' plans for this summer's European Championship, with Les Bleus looking to add to the World Cup crown they claimed in 2018.

