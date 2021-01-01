Real Madrid confirm Ramos injury, with Salah reunion in Champions League in doubt

The centre-back returned from international duty this week following a previous injury lay-off, only for the club to confirm he has a twisted muscle

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to miss the first leg of his side's Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool, denying the veteran defender a hotly anticipated reunion with Reds frontman Mohamed Salah.

The centre-back returned from international duty with Spain earlier this week following a previous injury lay-off, only for the club to confirm that he has suffered a twisted muscle in his left leg.

It means the 36-year-old looks almost certain to sit out next week's crunch clash for Zinedine Zidane's side at Santiago Bernabeu as Jurgen Klopp's Reds head to the Spanish capital with a semi-final spot at stake.

More to come...