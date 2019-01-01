Real Madrid confirm Hazard suffering from bruised leg

have confirmed that Eden Hazard is suffering from a bruised leg after fears were sparked that he would be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Hazard hobbled off the pitch in Los Blancos' 2-2 draw with on Tuesday night leading fans to wonder whether their big summer signing would be out for a prolonged amount of time.

Such worries have been dampened, however, with the knock confirmed to be an external bruise - although no time frame has been given as per the Belgian's recovery time.

Article continues below

A statement released on the Spanish capital side's official website reads:

"After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a external bruise on his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

More to follow...