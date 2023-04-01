'I love it!' - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds to Brazil job links and says he's open to talks

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he is happy to be considered for the Brazil job amid links to the Selecao.

Ancelotti "excited" by interest

Brazil haven't made official approach

Madrid manager under contract until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues revealed earlier this week that Ancelotti is a possible replacement for Tite, who left the Selecao after the World Cup. Various Brazilian players, including Rodrygo and Ederson, have also said that Ancelotti should be in the mix for the job.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Madrid boss responded to Brazil's interest in a pre-match press conference: "I don’t know the president of the Brazilian federation; if he wants to talk to me I would love to greet him. Yes, the reality is that if the national team of Brazil wants me, I’m very excited. But there is a contract at Madrid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract runs out at the end of next season. The manager enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season, completing a league-European double. This year, though, his Madrid side have fallen behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, although they are still in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? The manager insisted he will focus on Madrid, who play Valladolid on Sunday in La Liga. Brazil, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a new boss ahead of the 2024 Copa America cycle.