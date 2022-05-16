Real Madrid release 120th anniversary home kit for 2022-23 that celebrates 'the past, present and future'

Real Madrid will be celebrating their 120th anniversary in 2022-23, with the newly-crowned Liga champions have revealed what their home kit will look like for the historic campaign.

The Blancos are looking to “celebrate the past, present and future” in their latest design, produced in partnership with shirt suppliers Adidas.

The Spanish giants will not be straying too far away from their iconic all-white next season, although they will be sporting “purple detailing”.

What does the Real Madrid kit for 2022-23 look like?

What is different about Real Madrid’s kit for 2022-23?

The Blancos and Adidas have said in a statement to accompany the release of the 2022-23 home kit: “Inspired by the club’s legacy, the jersey sports the iconic white and logo of Real Madrid, partnered with purple detailing, to celebrate the past, present and future, as the club marks its 120th year anniversary.

“Off the back of another victorious Real Madrid season, the jersey honours the past whilst celebrating Grandeza - the spirit of greatness that has united the players, fans and club over the past 120 years.

"The club’s rich history is also commemorated with a unique symbol printed inside the neck, as Real Madrid continues to bring impossible moments to life and make history with grandeza.

“Since the inception of the club, the iconic white of the Real Madrid jersey has become the symbol of ‘Madridismo’ from the very first moment – passing through generations of players and fans.

"The 2022-23 jersey continues to be a classic icon, with a modern twist, that unites all Madridismo’s to continue writing the history of Real Madrid.”

How much will the 2022-23 Real Madrid home shirt cost?

The new home jersey will be available to buy from May 16.

It is available to purchase through the Real Madrid section on Adidas’ retail website, in selected Adidas stores, the Real Madrid official stores, as well as selected retailers and fashion outlets.

The latest offering from the Liga champions will see the 2022-23 home shirt cost £70 ($86) for adults, £50 ($61) for juniors and £38 ($46) for a baby kit.

