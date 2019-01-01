Real Betis vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Catalan outfit suffered defeat when they last met the Seville side in La Liga, so they will be eager for revenge

have the opportunity to move 10 points clear of at the top of on Sunday when they take on in Seville.

The Catalan giants will also be out for revenge when they take to the field at Estadio Benito Villamarin, having lost 4-3 in the reverse fixture at Camp Nou back in November.

Betis enjoyed a fruitful run following their win against Barca, but they have failed to replicate it in 2019, with an inconsistent spell seeing them exit the , and tumble down the table.

While Betis have won just three of their last 10 games in all competitions, Barca are on a 15-game unbeaten run and will be keen to extend it on Sunday.

Game Real Betis vs Barcelona Date Sunday, March 17 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Stream ( US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on a number of platforms, including ITV 4 and Premier Sports 2 on television and Eleven Sports 1 online.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV4 / Premier Sports 2 / Eleven Sports 1 Eleven Sports

Squads & Team News

Position Real Betis squad Goalkeepers Robles, P. Lopez Defenders Feddal, Bartra, Sidnei, Barragan, Firpo, Mandi, Emerson, Alonso, E. Gonzalez Midfielders Guerrero, J. Garcia, Canales, W. Carvalho, Joaquin, Guardado, Lo Celso, Lainez, Tellado, Irizo, Kaptoum, Altamirano, Akouokou, Garijo Forwards Leon, Jese, Tello, Moron, R. Gonzalez

Betis are expected to be without Junior Firpo, Antonio Barragan and Francis Guerrero, but they have an otherwise fit panel to choose from.

The squad includes former Barcelona players Marc Bartra and Cristian Tello, as well as ex Real Madrid players Jese and Sergio Canales.

Potential Real Betis starting XI: P. Lopez; Sidnei, Bartra, Mandi; W. Carvalho, Guerrero, Joaquin, Canales, Guardado, Lo Celso; Jese.

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Umtiti Midfielders Prince-Boateng, Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho, Arthur, Roberto, Alena, Vidal Forwards Messi, Suarez, Malcom

Barcelona's 18-man squad for the game has been confirmed and can be seen in the table above. Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha are out injured, while Thomas Vermaelen also misses out despite regaining fitness.

Jeison Murillo and Jean-Clair Tobido also miss out on a place in the travelling squad.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho, Arthur; Messi, Suarez .

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are heavy favourites to win at 4/9 with bet365. Hosts Real Betis are rated 11/2 to stage an upset and a draw is considered a 15/4 bet.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Barcelona's capitulation at home to Betis back in November is something that coach Ernesto Valverde is desperate to avoid on Sunday.

The defeat - the club's second Liga loss of the season - was a minor set-back for the Blaugrana, but it served as a reminder of the team's fallibility as Betis put it up to their more vaunted opponents.

“In the first game we played earlier in the season, we suffered a lot, the only game we have lost at home," Valverde told reporters at a pre-match press conference. “It is a vital game for us, a difficult away trip against a team we know are always motivated when they play us."

Article continues below

Betis boss Quique Setien was the mastermind of November's success and while he has struggled to find consistency of late the 60-year-old believes that his side can inflict a double disappointment on the Catalan side.

“We are firmly convinced that we can give another surprise in this game," said Setien, who will be hoping for more stellar displays from the likes of Joaquin and Sergio Canales.

“Barcelona are almost infallible but the reality is that they are not completely , we saw that (at Camp Nou in November) and in other games where they have not won.

“They have very good footballers but we are sure of being able to make a good game and complicate their way of playing.”