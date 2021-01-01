Razak Siwa: Yanga SC unveil ex-Bandari coach as keeper trainer

The Jangwani giants have unveiled the Kenyan to handle their goalkeeping department as they work on their technical bench

Tanzania giants Yanga SC have confirmed the appointment of Razak Siwa as the team’s goalkeeper coach.

The Timu ya Wananchi have been without a goalkeeping coach since the beginning of the month after the team opted to part ways with the entire technical bench headed by Burundian coach Cedric Kaze.

And as exclusively revealed by Goal two days ago, Siwa arrived in Dar es Salaam to take over the vacant role in the goalkeeping department, and the Jangwani giants have now officially announced the arrival of the ex-Bandari coach in the FKF Premier League.

“It is now official, today [Monday], we unveil to you Razak [Siwa] as our new goalkeeping training coach, welcome home Siwa and we wish you all the best in your new station,” read a statement by the club on their official social media pages.

At Wananchi, Siwa has now been reunited with goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, who they worked with while at Bandari, and also the Kenyan national team, and he will replace Vladimir Niyonkuru.

Siwa left Bandari in January alongside Nasoro Mwakoba after their contracts had expired and followed coach Ken Odhiambo out of the coastal-based team, with the latter moving to replace John Baraza at Sofapaka, a team he helped to win the then Kenyan Premier League back in 2009.

Yanga are still searching for a coach to replace Kaze with the club through vice chairman of the Registration Committee Hersi Said confirming a day ago that three coaches have made the final cut and a new coach will be announced soon.

“For now, we want to finalise the whole issue so the new coach can come early to start assessing the team in terms of where improvements are needed prior to the next season,” Hersi said as quoted by Daily News.

“Mwambusi will continue to be with the team until the end of the campaign that is why we want the incoming coach to arrive as fast as possible to begin analysing the whole squad and we now have three shortlisted for the job.”

Goal understands the club has already finalized plans to hire the services of former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne.